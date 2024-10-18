Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,333.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after buying an additional 850,379 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 101,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

