GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.43, but opened at $69.80. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 3,963,856 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,518,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $695,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

