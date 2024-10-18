Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.
Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,131. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $679.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.62.
Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
