Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,131. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $679.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,277.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,277.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,687.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,706. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.