Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GSBC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.37. 3,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,108. The stock has a market cap of $680.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,687.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,277.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,687.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,706. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

