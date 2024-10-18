Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires 30,379 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,931 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 504,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $50.10 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

