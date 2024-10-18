Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

