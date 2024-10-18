Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys 878 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.80 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.