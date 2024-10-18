Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $276.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.76.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 64.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

