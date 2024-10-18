Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB opened at $242.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

