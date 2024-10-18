Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,405 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,426,000 after acquiring an additional 145,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,710,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $193.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.60 and a 200 day moving average of $179.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

