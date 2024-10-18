Gregory Orenstein Sells 3,885 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,064.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Gregory Orenstein sold 448 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $15,680.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Gregory Orenstein sold 553 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $19,355.00.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of nCino by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

