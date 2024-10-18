Gregory Orenstein Sells 3,885 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,064.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Gregory Orenstein sold 448 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $15,680.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Gregory Orenstein sold 553 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $19,355.00.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of nCino by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
