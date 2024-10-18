Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 372.20% and a negative net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grove Collaborative stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Grove Collaborative as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
