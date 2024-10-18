Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Down 30% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) were down 30% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 23,485,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 5,509,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £394,440.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

