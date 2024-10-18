GXChain Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. GXChain has a market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

