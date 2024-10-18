Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on HG shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 313,417 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 496,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 221,372 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

