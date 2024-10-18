Harbor Island Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Island Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 13.9% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076,022. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 3.38%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

