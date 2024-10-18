Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,565 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. Baird R W raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

