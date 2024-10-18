Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,570 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,592.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $12,618,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,592.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

