Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 326.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

AMAT opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

