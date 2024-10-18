Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

