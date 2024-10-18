Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ARM by 14.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.88. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

