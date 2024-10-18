Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

