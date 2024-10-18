Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 209,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.86.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $151.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.76%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

