Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,450 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $239,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in ExlService by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,401,471.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $911,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,423.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

