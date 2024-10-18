Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Shell by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Shell by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

