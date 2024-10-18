Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Posts Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 25.16%.

Harleysville Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.34. Harleysville Financial has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Harleysville Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

