Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 2810565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 3.1 %

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 5.76%.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after buying an additional 17,298,604 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $59,033,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 977,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.