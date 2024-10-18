Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 2810565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 3.1 %
Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 5.76%.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after buying an additional 17,298,604 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $59,033,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 977,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Gold Mining
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.