Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Bought by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 0.77% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70,522 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 905,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 445,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.