Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $18.00. Hawaiian shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 12,920,800 shares traded.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $933.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,220.98%. The firm had revenue of $731.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 452,676 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $2,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

