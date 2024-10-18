HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 295.34% and a negative net margin of 104.53%. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

