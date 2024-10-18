Head to Head Comparison: DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) & BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF)

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) and BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DeNA and BZAM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A BZAM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA -22.76% -13.51% -9.15% BZAM N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BZAM shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $947.10 million 1.55 -$197.91 million ($1.73) -6.94 BZAM $37.96 million 0.00 -$27.31 million ($0.52) N/A

BZAM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DeNA. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BZAM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DeNA has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BZAM has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BZAM beats DeNA on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character. The company also operates SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members’ health data; Haretoke, a web service which provides daily support for millennial women; Caradamo that offers diet support; and ONSEI, an app that uses AI to check for changes in cognitive function. In addition, it operates MENKYO, which enables cognitive function test for elderly drivers seeking license renewal; SHINRI-ADAS, a cognitive functional test; MRI-TAISEKI, a system that analyses brain DICOM images; Join, a communication app for medical professionals; MySOS, a life-saving and health support app with health and medical record for the user and their family; and DENA SPORTS GROUP, Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Kawasaki Brave Thunders, S.C.SAGAMIHARA, and DeNA Athletics Elite sports teams. Further, the company operates Mobaoku, which allows users to manage their auction items and bids from mobile phones; Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service; anone, a c ommunication service for seniors; dot-i, a security system; Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; PLAYBACK 9, a NFT service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; PICKFIVE, a NFT card game; and NFT collections. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

