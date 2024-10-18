Head-To-Head Contrast: MetaWorks Platforms (MWRK) & Its Peers

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) is one of 180 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MetaWorks Platforms to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MetaWorks Platforms
|$410,000.00
|-$5.65 million
|-0.20
|MetaWorks Platforms Competitors
|$28.26 billion
|$484.17 million
|20.59
Volatility & Risk
MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms’ rivals have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MetaWorks Platforms and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MetaWorks Platforms
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|MetaWorks Platforms Competitors
|897
|5751
|11763
|311
|2.61
As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.53%. Given MetaWorks Platforms’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MetaWorks Platforms has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MetaWorks Platforms
|N/A
|-249.65%
|-157.91%
|MetaWorks Platforms Competitors
|-24.03%
|-163.93%
|-15.60%
Summary
MetaWorks Platforms rivals beat MetaWorks Platforms on 12 of the 13 factors compared.
MetaWorks Platforms Company Profile
MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.
