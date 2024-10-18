Head to Head Survey: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CV and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital 4.63% -6.08% -0.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CV and Dynex Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $23.58 million 0.03 -$15.96 million N/A N/A Dynex Capital $207.52 million 4.56 -$6.13 million $0.06 210.92

Volatility and Risk

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

CV has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CV and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynex Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $13.35, indicating a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than CV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats CV on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

