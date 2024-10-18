Head-To-Head Survey: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) & SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SBI has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBI and Soluna”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $8.39 billion 0.82 $601.98 million $1.86 12.20 Soluna $38.14 million 0.42 -$29.20 million ($23.20) -0.17

Profitability

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna. Soluna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SBI and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 6.79% 4.53% 0.32% Soluna -77.32% -43.44% -24.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SBI and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 1 4.00 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SBI beats Soluna on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

