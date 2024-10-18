Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.5 %

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 78.8% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.