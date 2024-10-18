Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 9.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $23,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 408.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $100.91 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

