Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,762,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,913,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,564,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

