HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $265.00 at Morgan Stanley

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

HEICO stock opened at $264.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.03. HEICO has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $269.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

