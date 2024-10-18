Heirloom Wealth Management Buys 402 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,236,000 after purchasing an additional 243,430 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,818,171 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,475,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 192,043 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

