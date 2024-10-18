Heirloom Wealth Management Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 4.7% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,480,000 after purchasing an additional 92,013 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $205.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.65 and a 1 year high of $208.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.