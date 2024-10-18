Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $281.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.78.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

