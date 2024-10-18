Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after acquiring an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 193,110 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,075,000 after purchasing an additional 198,413 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 211,320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 641,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LVS opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Barclays raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

