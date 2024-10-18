Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $583.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $585.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $559.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

