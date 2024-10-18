Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Down 5.1% in September

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 748,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hexcel by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 32.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Hexcel by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 885,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,512,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

