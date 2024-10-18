HI (HI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $316,620.44

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. HI has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $316,620.44 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,790.35 or 0.99997839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013308 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00063913 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047099 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $323,507.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

