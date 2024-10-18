Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hillman Solutions traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 15198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLMN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 167.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after purchasing an additional 110,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70,861 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,807,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after buying an additional 225,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

