Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hillman Solutions traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 15198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLMN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.00 and a beta of 1.66.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
