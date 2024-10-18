Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $23.00 at Bank of America

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2,156.00 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $551,777.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,342.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,777.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,911 shares of company stock worth $14,640,096 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $5,531,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,621 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

