Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Issues Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. 126,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,679. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

