Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.69. 185,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,976. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 96.8% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

