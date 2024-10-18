Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HOMB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.21%.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $4,738,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

